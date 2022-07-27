Denver City native delivers 200+ babies a year at Yoakum County Hospital

DENVER CITY, Texas (KCBD) - Dr. Scott Frankfather returned to his hometown in 2009 to provide Ob/Gyn care at the Yoakum County Hospital, and, since then, has welcomed thousands of babies into the world.

“I wanted to come back and give back to the community that had given so much to me,” Frankfather said. “When I came here, there were three other doctors that were delivering babies and the three of them combined delivered about 100 babies a year. I’m delivering about 240 to 260 babies a year.”

Dr. Frankfather said he’s on-call 24/7 to deliver the region’s newest residents, about 20 babies a month, with the help of his partner, Dr. Cotton.

There’s a staff of about 200 at the Yoakum County Hospital in Denver City. It opened in 1949 with just nine beds and has grown to a critical access 24-bed hospital.

“Having a rural hospital in a community such as Denver City is crucial,” Collin McClarty, CEO, said. “You have your school district and you have your hospitals, and with those, you have a thriving community.”

With a variety of services, clinics and care, the hospital aims to provide whatever a resident in the region may need to stay safe and healthy.

“We don’t have to travel an hour away to Lubbock to receive care,” McClarty said. “We can receive great, top-of-the-line care. We have great services. We have great physicians.”

