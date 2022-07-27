2 arrested after juvenile struck and killed in Gun Barrel City

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KLTV) - A juvenile was killed and two people were arrested after a hit-and-run in Gun Barrel City.

According to a press release, at 2:12 a.m. Wednesday, the Gun Barrel City Police Department received a 911 call of a major traffic collision involving a vehicle versus pedestrian in the area of South Gun Barrel Lane near Stillwater Street. Officers responded to the scene and located a deceased male juvenile.

Mabank police officers also responded to the scene to aid in the investigation.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene south on South Gun Barrel Lane and then west on to Harmon Road. Officers located the suspect vehicle at an address on Harmon Road and took a male suspect, Casey Dylan Jeffrey, 30, and a female suspect, Brooke Leann South, 30, into custody.

Police said the investigation revealed Casey Dylan Jeffrey was driving the suspect vehicle while under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.