SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The westbound on-ramp at Toll 49 is blocked at Highway 155 due to a 18-wheeler rollover.

According to our reporter at the scene, a fire truck and cones are blocking the onramp while crews work to clear the scene and investigate.

Noonday Fire is on the scene.

