WebXtra: Stephen Lynch Workforce Solutions area operations manager explains the SEAL program

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Today is National Disability Independence Day.

Disabled Americans are running into obstacles when trying to enter the workforce. In 2021, the bureau of labor statistics found the unemployment rate for disabled people was 10.1% -- about twice as high as the rate for those without a disability

Workforce Solutions East Texas SEAL program (Summer Earn and Learn) is available for students with disabilities to participate in a five-week paid work experience.

Bret Lee, who is working at Hangers of Hope through the program, explains the program is meant to help close the unemployment gap.

To get involved, visit the Workforce Solutions website.

