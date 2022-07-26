Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WebXtra: Stephen Lynch Workforce Solutions area operations manager explains the SEAL program

The SEAL program (Summer Earn and Learn) is available for students with disabilities to participate in a five-week paid work experience.
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Today is National Disability Independence Day.

Disabled Americans are running into obstacles when trying to enter the workforce. In 2021, the bureau of labor statistics found the unemployment rate for disabled people was 10.1% -- about twice as high as the rate for those without a disability

Workforce Solutions East Texas SEAL program (Summer Earn and Learn) is available for students with disabilities to participate in a five-week paid work experience.

Bret Lee, who is working at Hangers of Hope through the program, explains the program is meant to help close the unemployment gap.

To get involved, visit the Workforce Solutions website.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man and woman set fire to an RV after an hours-long standoff with law enforcement, according...
Suspect, woman taken into custody after standoff, setting RV on fire in Henderson County
Police respond to Dallas Love Field Airport on July 25, 2022. An officer who was nearby shot...
Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; officer shot her
A doorbell camera in College Station, Texas captured a fireball in the sky Sunday night.
Dozens report seeing fireball in Texas night sky
Keith Alan Cubbit
Warrant issued for Tyler man accused of violating burn ban
Five people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 110 in Smith County early Friday...
DPS releases names of 5 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Smith County

Latest News

Kari's Hugs
Kari's Hugs
Longview ISD Free Lunch
Longview ISD continues free lunches despite federal program shut down
Camp V Garden
Camp V ADA Compliant Garden
Smith County Commissioners Court
Smith County commissioners hear budget request from county shelter
Longview ISD continues free lunches despite federal program shut down