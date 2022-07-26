Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler’s daffodil bulb sale begins August 1

The annual fundraiser benefits Keep Tyler Beautiful.
By Brittany Hunter
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A ready-to-plant bag of 50 Carlton Yellow Daffodils costs $20.

Keep Tyler Beautiful will host the sale from Aug. 1 to Sept. 23 online only. Orders can be placed on the event page, and pick up is scheduled for Oct. 21 at the Rose Garden Center in the Azalea Room from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The proceeds from this fundraiser will benefit Keep Tyler Beautiful programs and events intended to encourage beautification, waste reduction and recycling activities in the community.

For more information, visit their website or email Community Coordinator Erin Garner at KTyB@TylerTexas.com.

