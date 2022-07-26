Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler Hamptons Senior Living resident celebrates 100th birthday

A resident of The Hamptons Senior Living celebrated her 100th birthday Tuesday.
By Erin Wides and Christian Terry
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A resident of The Hamptons Senior Living celebrated her 100th birthday Tuesday.

Susie Brouse graduated from Elyria High School in Elyria, Ohio. She received a nursing degree from Elyria Memorial Hospital and was an OB/GYN charge nurse during WWII. She married her husband, Jack Brouse, on February 14, 1946. They were married for 69 years until Jack’s death. Susie is the mother of four children: Judy Riddle, Dan Brouse, Chrissie Pickett, and Leigh Ann Brooks. She has nine grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

Brouse moved to Texas in 1955 and was on the board of Directors for the Arlington Texas YMCA and held various leadership positions including being on the Board of Directors for the Circle T Girl Scout Council in Fort Worth, Texas. She even received the “THANKS” badge from the Circle T Girl Scout Council, the highest award in the Girl Scouts.

Susie also flew many miles with her husband in a private airplane. She helped with the navigation and calculated fuel usage to know when to switch tanks. She was part of several clubs that involved flying including the Short Wing Piper Association, OX5 which was a National Organization, and Marine Squadron 422. She organized reunions for club members all across the U.S. for many years. She also organized the Antique Airplane Association’s monthly meetings.

She was also fond of entertaining, and always cooked and hosted guests in her home. She and her husband had friends that came to visit from all over the world.

