Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with afternoon temperatures in the upper 90s and low 100s. There is a very low chance for showers/thundershowers in Deep East Texas this afternoon as well. A Heat Advisory is in effect for most of the area as heat indices will rise above 105 degrees today. Tonight, mostly clear to partly cloudy, a bit breezy, and temperatures dropping into the upper 70s by morning. Wednesday will be a bit cooler, triple digit highs may not be as widespread as what we see today. There will be about a 10-20% chance for showers/thundershowers across the entire area, but the best chances will still be in Deep East Texas. Generally looking at mostly sunny skies for the next two to three days, with the low chance of rain persisting through Thursday. By Friday though, an increase in our rain chances s a cold front will be moving through the Southern Plains.

There is some uncertainty in how far south this front will make it, thus rain chances and temperature forecasts are still not as significant as we would maybe prefer to see. For now, rain chances at 30% for Friday and Saturday, and 20% on Sunday. With this front, it looks like highs will be in the mid to upper 90s for the weekend, returning to the upper 90s and low 100s by early next week. As of this morning, there continues to be no activity in the Atlantic Basin to be concerned about when it comes to the tropics. Burn Bans continue for nearly every county in our area this week, as well as a Texas A&M Forrest Service Moderate to High/Very High Fire Danger. Please continue to be safe out there. Have a great Tuesday.

