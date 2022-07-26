Southern Utilities imposes mandatory water rationing for customers

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - As of July 26, drought response has been elevated to Stage Two, limiting lawn watering to one day a week.

Southern Utilities Smith County and Laird Hill Systems have reported an “all time high” demand on water resources. The new restrictions will remain in place until further notice, and if needed conservation Stage Three may be implemented.

Stage Two of the Drought Contingency Plan requires mandatory restriction of residential and recreational water use. This includes most outdoor washing of vehicles, unattended watering of plants, and filling pools.

Landscape irrigation and lawn watering are further restricted to one day per week between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

For even numbered addresses, Tuesdays only

For odd numbered addresses, Thursdays only

Customers will be sent a written notice for a first violation, charged $50 for installation of a flow restricting device upon a second violation, and have service discontinued temporarily for a third violation.

The company asks that all water use not essential to health, safety, and sanitation be reduced.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.