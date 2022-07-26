Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Southern Utilities imposes mandatory water rationing for customers

Water restriction details
Water restriction details(KLTV)
By Brittany Hunter
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - As of July 26, drought response has been elevated to Stage Two, limiting lawn watering to one day a week.

Southern Utilities Smith County and Laird Hill Systems have reported an “all time high” demand on water resources. The new restrictions will remain in place until further notice, and if needed conservation Stage Three may be implemented.

Stage Two of the Drought Contingency Plan requires mandatory restriction of residential and recreational water use. This includes most outdoor washing of vehicles, unattended watering of plants, and filling pools.

Landscape irrigation and lawn watering are further restricted to one day per week between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

  • For even numbered addresses, Tuesdays only
  • For odd numbered addresses, Thursdays only

Customers will be sent a written notice for a first violation, charged $50 for installation of a flow restricting device upon a second violation, and have service discontinued temporarily for a third violation.

The company asks that all water use not essential to health, safety, and sanitation be reduced.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man and woman set fire to an RV after an hours-long standoff with law enforcement, according...
Suspect, woman taken into custody after standoff, setting RV on fire in Henderson County
Police respond to Dallas Love Field Airport on July 25, 2022. An officer who was nearby shot...
Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; officer shot her
A doorbell camera in College Station, Texas captured a fireball in the sky Sunday night.
Dozens report seeing fireball in Texas night sky
Five people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 110 in Smith County early Friday...
DPS releases names of 5 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Smith County
monkeypox
East Texas hospitals confirm treating 1 case of monkeypox

Latest News

City of Tyler Solid Waste
City of Tyler to begin trash, recycling pickup earlier due to extreme heat
Walmart is slashing prices.
Walmart slashing prices on clothes and more
Klondike has discontinued the Choco Taco.
Klondike discontinues the Choco Taco
A man and woman set fire to an RV after an hours-long standoff with law enforcement, according...
Suspect, woman taken into custody after standoff, setting RV on fire in Henderson County