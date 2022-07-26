Seville Farms in Smith County to lay off 72 employees

WINONA, Texas (KLTV) - A Fort Worth-based company is laying off some of their Winona employees.

Seville Farms, Inc., which supplies plants to retailers, is laying off 72 people at the CR 345 location in Winona. The layoffs were noted on Monday by the Texas Workforce Commission.

The company is also laying off 64 people at their Mansfield location, and 92 people at their Los Fresnos location.

The parent company took $3.3 million in PPP loans that were forgiven as of July 2, 2021, according to ProPublica.

