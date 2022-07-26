Rough start puts Romo near back of field at Texas State Open

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tony Romo said back problems kept him from warming up before his opening round at the Texas State Open.

Romo opened the day with bogeys on three of the first four holes he played. After his first nine holes he was seven over par.

After making the turn it didn’t seem to be getting any better with Romo sitting at 10 over par through 12 holes of play.

Romo would settle down and birdie three of his final five holes to move back to +7.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.