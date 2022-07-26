Report of driver waving gun leads to pursuit from Smith to Van Zandt County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A suspect has been arrested after a pursuit that started in Smith County and ended in Van Zandt County.

According to Smith County Pct. 5 Constable Jeff McClenny, law enforcement received a report from a motorist of someone waving a gun. A Pct. 5 deputy constable then conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle matching the description given to them.

The vehicle pulled over but when the deputy constable tried to get the person to come out of the vehicle, the person refused and fled down Interstate 20 west.

Multiple agencies were involved in the pursuit. McClenny said the pursuit would enter Van Zandt County before the suspect was taken into custody without any other incident west of Canton.

