Pro-life group holds demonstration in Tyler Monday evening

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A pro-life group gathered on a busy Tyler intersection to demonstrate their beliefs on Monday night.

About a dozen people from TFP Texas, which stands for Tradition, Family, Property, showed up to celebrate the Supreme Court overturning of Roe V Wade. The group gathered at the corner of South Broadway and Loop 323.

While the group celebrates the decision which gives individual states the decision over abortion, they say they believe they must still be vigilant over their cause , saying it’s still under attack.

