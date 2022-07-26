Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Nacogdoches County commissioners approve pandemic funding for new DA office positions

By Avery Gorman
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches County commissioners approved revising an obligation of the American Rescue Plan Act to help reduce a backlog of cases in the courts.

In April, District Attorney Andrew Jones asked for two prosecutor positions for the county, and one position was filled.

Tuesday county commissioners approved revising one position and making two paralegal positions to help reduce the caseload. Jones explains why this change will help Nacogdoches County.

