Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Man uses $1.2M in fake checks to try to post bail, officials say

The Secret Service alleges Samuela Tuikologahau, Jr. used counterfeit checks to go on a spending spree and post bail for three people. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By Jennifer Sinco Kelleher
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (AP) - A Hawaii man accused of using counterfeit bank checks totaling $1.2 million to try to bail three people out of a jail has been arrested and authorities are seeking to keep him locked up with no bail, according to court documents.

Samuela Tuikolongahau Jr. was detained by federal authorities on Monday and a U.S. Secret Service affidavit filed in court alleged that he presented the bank checks for $760,000, $400,000 and $50,000 in 2020 during the attempt to post bail for the three people held at the Oahu Community Correctional Center.

He left a Honolulu courthouse after being told the checks would need verification, the court document said. Officials determined the checks were counterfeit and the two men and woman he tried to get out of jail were not released.

Court documents did not specify his relationship to the three jailed people.

In August 2020, Tuikolongahau obtained a counterfeit cashier’s check for $36,000 purported to be from a credit union and tried to use it, and someone else’s identification, to purchase a Land Rover from a Honolulu used car lot, the affidavit said.

He also used someone else’s identification to open an account online at Charles Schwab and tried to deposit counterfeit and altered checks into that account, the court document said.

Tuikolongahau was scheduled to appear in federal court Tuesday for a hearing. Walter Rodby, his court-appointed defense attorney, did not immediately return email and phone messages seeking comment.

According to state court records, Tuikolongahau is currently held on $100,000 bail at the same jail where he tried to release the three people from. He previously pleaded not guilty to charges of unauthorized possession of confidential personal information stemming from separate 2021 allegations.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man and woman set fire to an RV after an hours-long standoff with law enforcement, according...
Suspect, woman taken into custody after standoff, setting RV on fire in Henderson County
Police respond to Dallas Love Field Airport on July 25, 2022. An officer who was nearby shot...
Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; officer shot her
A doorbell camera in College Station, Texas captured a fireball in the sky Sunday night.
Dozens report seeing fireball in Texas night sky
Keith Alan Cubbit
Warrant issued for Tyler man accused of violating burn ban
Five people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 110 in Smith County early Friday...
DPS releases names of 5 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Smith County

Latest News

At stake for Alex Jones is a potentially major financial blow that could put his constellation...
Detective: Alex Jones ‘most dangerous’ type of attack denier
Longview ISD continues free lunches despite federal program shut down
Stephen Lynch Workforce Solutions area operations manager explains what the SEAL program is
WebXtra: Stephen Lynch Workforce Solutions area operations manager explains the SEAL program
Stephen Lynch Workforce Solutions area operations manager explains what the SEAL program is
WebXtra: Stephen Lynch Workforce Solutions area operations manager explains what the SEAL Program is
Robert Flournoy
Lufkin attorney accuses Angelina County commissioners of covering up ‘incompetence, official misconduct’