1 injured, 1 detained after Longview shooting

Longview police are responding to a reported shooting.
By Jamey Boyum and Christian Terry
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police are responding to a reported shooting.

The shooting happened in the 500 block of Harroun Drive.

According to Brandon Thornton, Public Information Officer with the Longview Police Department, police were dispatched to the scene at 2:55 p.m. Thornton said one person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and a suspect was detained.

Police are on the scene and crime scene tape is up in the area.

