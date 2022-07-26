Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Infamous ‘murder hornet’ gets new name from scientists

The Entomological Society of America introduced a new name for the “murder hornet” to provide a...
The Entomological Society of America introduced a new name for the “murder hornet” to provide a distinction from other hornets.(WASHINGTON STATE DEPT OF AGRICULTURE)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Many remember the introduction of the “murder hornets.”

The bug with any other name would be just as terrifying, but it’s getting a new one.

The Entomological Society of America is now calling the insect the northern giant hornet.

People can continue calling it a murder hornet due to that being only a nickname.

The new name will be replacing the old one, Asian giant hornet.

The infamous murder hornet received its nickname from decapitating honeybees.
The infamous murder hornet received its nickname from decapitating honeybees.(WASHINGTON STATE DEPT OF AGRICULTURE)

Scientists say that name didn’t do much to identify the stinger, since all hornets are native to Asia.

They were also concerned it could stir up anti-Asian sentiment.

The world’s largest hornet got its horrific nickname due to its habit of decapitating honeybees.

It’s invasive in North America, but so far hives have only been found in British Columbia and a small portion of Washington state.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man and woman set fire to an RV after an hours-long standoff with law enforcement, according...
Suspect, woman taken into custody after standoff, setting RV on fire in Henderson County
Police respond to Dallas Love Field Airport on July 25, 2022. An officer who was nearby shot...
Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; officer shot her
A doorbell camera in College Station, Texas captured a fireball in the sky Sunday night.
Dozens report seeing fireball in Texas night sky
Keith Alan Cubbit
Warrant issued for Tyler man accused of violating burn ban
Five people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 110 in Smith County early Friday...
DPS releases names of 5 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Smith County

Latest News

This image shows the heat.gov website on a computer, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Federal officials hope new website can prevent deaths from worsening heat
A family was shot to death at an Iowa campground; only a child survived.
'I just can't imagine': Woman recounts campground massacre
Longview police are responding to a reported shooting.
1 injured, 1 detained after Longview shooting
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F