Henderson County Sheriff’s Office names 2 arrested after standoff, fire

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two people involved with an hours-long standoff Monday night have been booked into the Henderson County jail on multiple charges.

Micheal Downey, 37, and Kristin Odell, 33, both of Mabank, were charged each with evading arrest and evading arrest with a motor vehicle. According to a report by the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Downey and Odell were the sole occupants of a vehicle that Eustace Police Department attempted to stop at 6 p.m. Monday evening. The driver of the vehicle did not stop and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended when the vehicle arrived at the Cedar Creek Cove subdivision, when Odell and Downey allegedly fled after exiting the vehicle.

After a search was conducted by area law enforcement, an officer said they observed Downey run into a travel trailer. According to the report, Downey then claimed he had hostages and was said to have been observed holding a long rifle. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Team and Negotiators Team were then deployed to the location.

During a phone call with Downey, negotiators said they heard a female’s voice who “did not seem to be in distress,” according to the report. Despite saying he would come out and give up at 9:30 p.m., the report states Downey became upset and “needed to be left alone” before saying he would then come out at 9:35 p.m. When asked why a laser was seen coming from the trailer toward officers, Downey is said to have replied he was “just making sure they were working properly.”

When the 9:35 p.m. deadline passed, negotiators said they continued to speak with Downey in an attempt to get him to come out peacefully. However, once the tactical team observed the trailer to be on fire, CS gas was deployed into the trailer by the team. Odell was then observed attempting to exit the trailer via the roof, followed immediately by Downey.

Odell is said to have followed commands issued by the tactical team and surrendered without further incident. However, the report states that Downey would not comply with commands and the team shot him with 40mm “less lethal” rounds in an attempt to coerce compliance. The report states that Downey remained non-compliant with commands as he stood on the roof of the trailer. Two team members then climbed atop the trailer and subdued Downey with the use of a Taser, detaining him and taking him into custody.

Payne Springs Fire Department and Eustace Fire Department arrived on scene and quickly put out the fire.

The Henderson County Fire Marshals Office began investigating the fire which was set in the travel trailer before the subjects were taken into custody.

“We would like to thank all first responders who assisted in this incident. This situation was addressed and had an excellent outcome due to the excellent work that was done by all first responders who assisted,” said Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.

