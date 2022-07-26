Gilmer man accused of producing, sharing child porn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A federal grand jury has indicted a Gilmer man accused of producing and transporting child pornography.

Chandler Elvin Owens, 19, is charged with attempted sexual exploitation of children, transportation of child pornography and possessing child pornography.

The indictment alleges Owens participated in the crime dating back to October of 2021.

Owens was arrested on July 14 and indicted on July 20. He appeared in the federal courthouse in Tyler on July 22, where he was ordered to be detained until trial.

Owens’ next court date is Sept. 8.

