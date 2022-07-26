Former Kilgore ISD teacher arrested on sex charges

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A former Kilgore ISD choir director has been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a minor and having an improper relationship with a student.

According to Kilgore ISD Superintendent Andy Baker, Philip Nix worked as head choir director from August 2018 until he tendered his resignation in May 2021. Nix was arrested in Seymour on Monday morning on two Gregg County warrants, as confirmed by the Seymour Police Department.

