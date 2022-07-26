Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

East Texas Boy Scout completes wheelchair-accessible garden at CampV

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
By Erin Wides
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With the help of 16 people and almost 300 hours of service, a brand new wheelchair-accessible garden opened today at CampV’s campus in Tyler.

Tomatoes, peppers and herbs are things you can find in the new ADA Eagle Scout Garden. Andrew Bunt, a life scout working toward becoming an Eagle Scout, along with his troop leader and veterans celebrated the opening of the all-access vegetable garden.

“We started in March of this year with the general concept. Building that took about a month to get all the logistics out and make sure everything was smooth. Then we planned it, built the blueprint, funded, built the garden bed and then paperwork. It was a long process but it was definitely worth it,” Bunt said.

CampV is a 20-acre campus that integrates military and civilian resources through one central location. Co-founder Susan Campbell said this is a great addition to their future and helping veterans.

“Very excited about the garden because it’s been on our master plan for probably five years. I never thought about ADA, so what a perfect add that Andrew came up with to help those veterans with disabilities or just older, senior veterans that don’t want to be bending down,” she said.

Guests got to hear more from Bunt, walk the garden and join in fellowship.

CampV’s Executive Director, Travis Gladhill, said this garden will be a place for veterans to cultivate plants, build relationships with one another and focus on mindfulness.

“His communication, his attention to detail, and his dedication are all proof of the outstanding job that his parents, his scout leaders, and this community have done to help turn this young boy into a strong man,” Gladhill said.

Bunt left an open bed for the veterans to choose what they’d like to plant in the garden. The project was fully funded by the help of donors in just under two days. In all, they raised over $2,000.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man and woman set fire to an RV after an hours-long standoff with law enforcement, according...
Suspect, woman taken into custody after standoff, setting RV on fire in Henderson County
Police respond to Dallas Love Field Airport on July 25, 2022. An officer who was nearby shot...
Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; officer shot her
A doorbell camera in College Station, Texas captured a fireball in the sky Sunday night.
Dozens report seeing fireball in Texas night sky
Keith Alan Cubbit
Warrant issued for Tyler man accused of violating burn ban
Five people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 110 in Smith County early Friday...
DPS releases names of 5 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Smith County

Latest News

Kari's Hugs
Kari's Hugs: Nonprofit provides blankets for victims of tragedy
Camp V Garden
East Texas Boy Scout completes wheelchair-accessible garden at CampV
Longview ISD Free Lunch
Longview ISD continues free lunches despite federal program shut down
Smith County Commissioners Court
Smith County commissioners hear budget request from county shelter
karis hugs blankets
Kari’s Hugs: Nonprofit provides blankets for victims of tragedy