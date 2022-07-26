Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
City of Tyler to begin trash, recycling pickup earlier due to extreme heat

City of Tyler Solid Waste
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler residents will need to get trash and recycling to the curb earlier beginning in August.

Due to the extreme heat East Texas has experienced recently, City of Tyler officials announced Tuesday that trash and recycling pickup for residential areas will begin at 6 a.m. in an effort to give crews a chance to work during cooler hours and finish routes earlier.

Solid Waste will begin collecting at 6 a.m. starting Monday, Aug. 1 through Friday, Sept. 2.

Residents are asked to place garbage and/or recycle containers at the curb by 6 a.m. on their scheduled collection day. They may also place containers out after 6 p.m. the day before their scheduled collection if preferred. The start time change will not affect the scheduled collection days.

For more information about garbage and recycle schedules or other special projects, visit CityofTyler.org or download the Tyler Talks Trash app.

