The Cascades in great shape for TSO despite drought conditions

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lots of work has gone on behind the scenes at The Cascades to get the course ready for the 52nd annual Texas State Open.

The annual event is back in Tyler Tuesday through Friday. The course has been subject to triple-digit heat all summer which has kept the grounds crew busy, making sure every part of the course looks like a championship course for the North Texas PGA officials this week.

“It’s a lot to get it done,” Cascades’ Director of Golf Scott Warner said. “Dallas, our superintendent and his crew were literally dragging hoses all around this place to get water to where the sprinklers were not getting to; the hot sports. You can tell he got most of them. It is beautiful.”

The work to get the course ready began months ago. The Cascades tries to do what it can to keep the reputation up with hosting the event more than any other course in Texas.

“Yea it is fantastic,” said Tyler Wolford, Director of NTPGA Championship Events. “To be honest we thought it may be a little dry. The superintendent has done a phenomenal job. We are pleased with everything. Greens for a tournament like those are one of the most important pieces and the greens are fantastic. I am excited for the week and ready for tomorrow.”

Back again are 10 past champions including Jack Ireland, who shot a course record -25 to claim the event last year. Tony Romo is once again in the event. He enters after winning this year’s American Century Championship.

“For me I love competition,” Romo said. “A lot of people are like, ‘Oh he is doing it for fun.’ The truth is when you start to improve you see signs that you can compete. I am expecting to compete this year. Sometimes this time of the year is tough. You have sparse lies sometimes but this course is in perfect condition. The greens are immaculate. "

