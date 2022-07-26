Boil water notice rescinded for San Augustine Denning Rural Water Supply customers

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - Denning Rural Water Supply has rescinded the boil water notice issued on July 21.

Denning Rural Water Supply has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of July 26, 2022.

