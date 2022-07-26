Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Boil water notice rescinded for San Augustine Denning Rural Water Supply customers

The water is now safe for use.
By Brittany Hunter
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - Denning Rural Water Supply has rescinded the boil water notice issued on July 21.

Denning Rural Water Supply has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of July 26, 2022.

Previous: Boil water notice issued for San Augustine Denning Rural Water System customers

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

