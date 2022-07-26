Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Angelina County Commissioners approve road developments

They approved subdivisions for Tidewell Road being divided into several lots for residential home construction.
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina County Commissioners discussed upcoming road developments on Tuesday.

They approved subdivisions for Tidewell Road being divided into several lots for residential home construction.

The commissioners also reviewed bids for the Texas Community Development project in Rivercrest. The bids came from two East Texas asphalt companies to work on the roadways. Both bids were approximately $27,000 more than the county’s budget.

Civil engineer of Goodwin-Lasiter-Strong, Nicholas Hoelscher explained that “both bids’ mixes are oil-sand: one is hot mixed and placed and the alternate bid is for mixed with a pugmill and cold placed.”

Commissioners will come to a decision on the bids for their next court meeting.

