3 charged with murder in shooting death of Diboll teen

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Three suspects are now in custody and charged with the murder of a Diboll teen.

Zaccheuas Albro and Lazarian Roberson, both of Lufkin, were arrested on Wednesday and Friday, respectively, and each charged in the murder of Damarion Glenn. Glenn was found dead from gunshot wounds on Tuesday, Jan. 18. The third suspect charged with murder, D’Corian Haywood, of Lufkin, was already in custody for unrelated charges and was served his warrant while incarcerated.

According to an arrest affidavit for Roberson, Haywood, his step-brother (Albro), uncle (Roberson), and a fourth person who is not charged in relation to the murder of Glenn, used a borrowed SUV to drive from Lufkin to Diboll. Once in Diboll, the four eventually drove into a parking lot, leading to a confrontation with multiple parties, including Glenn, in a parking lot at the intersection of Cypress Street and Robert Nash Street.

While the affidavit does not detail what transpired between the parties before the shooting, or what may have inspired the shooting to begin, it does note that Albro, Roberson and the fourth person in their were all armed with handguns. Roberson is specified as firing multiple shots at the truck Glenn occupied, which fled the scene into a nearby woods once the shooting started. The affidavit states that Roberson continued to fire at Glenn’s truck as it fled. Following the shooting, Haywood, Albro, Roberson and the fourth SUV occupant all returned to Lufkin and “cleaned out” the vehicle.

The affidavit states that multiple eye-witnesses corroborated the description of the suspects’ SUV, as well as the description and location of several of the suspects before and after the shooting. With this information, Diboll Police Department Det. Mark Fulcher states they were able to use GPS tracking to locate the vehicle, which was found at a house where Roberson was known to reside.

Fulcher said that Roberson was served an arrest warrant at this residence by the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, while Lufkin Police Department assisted in the arrest of Albro.

Fulcher said that all arrests relevant to Glenn’s murder have been made and no further arrests are expected.

