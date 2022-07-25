Warrant issued for Tyler man accused of violating burn ban

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office is calling for the public’s help in finding Keith Alan Cubbit.

Cubbit, 40, lives off County Road 337 in Tyler, where officers completed a search earlier today but did not find him. He is wanted for violating a burn ban and evading arrest.

Contact Josh Hill with the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office at (903) 566-6600 or jhill@smith-county.com if you have any information.

