Warrant issued for Tyler man accused of violating burn ban

Keith Alan Cubbit
Keith Alan Cubbit
By Brittany Hunter
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office is calling for the public’s help in finding Keith Alan Cubbit.

Cubbit, 40, lives off County Road 337 in Tyler, where officers completed a search earlier today but did not find him. He is wanted for violating a burn ban and evading arrest.

Contact Josh Hill with the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office at (903) 566-6600 or jhill@smith-county.com if you have any information.

