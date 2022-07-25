Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyson Foods makes large food donation to Longview rescue mission

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A huge donation comes to the rescue of a rescue mission desperately in need of food to help feed the homeless.

Last month the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission in Longview had a cold storage freezer stop functioning, resulting in the disposal of food after it spoiled. For a mission that prepares over 500 meals a day, it put them in dire straits. Coming to the rescue was Tyson Foods who, on Friday, donated 41,000 pounds of chicken. Hiway 80 Rescue Mission Director Brian Livingston talks about the donation being a godsend.

