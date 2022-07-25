Tyler ISD police department plan calls for additional officers, more ballistic shields

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler ISD Police Department’s latest plan of action calls for the hiring of additional officers for assignment at all elementary school campuses.

“We’re trying to get a full time officer on every campus,” said Danny Brown, Tyler ISD Police Chief. “That’s our ultimate goal.”

In the past, Brown said officers assigned to middle school campuses have also covered elementary campuses.

The department’s plan also includes purchasing new ballistic shields and tactical equipment, which the school board is set to vote on at their Monday night meeting.

“We have some but not enough,” Brown said about ballistic shields. “We feel like we need some additional equipment and we’re asking the school board for that tonight.

Brown said tactical equipment and additional officers are just a couple of ways the district is beefing up security. The district now employs three retired FBI agents who oversee safety and security.

“They’ve touched every lock in this in this district to make sure that everything is is ready for school to start,” Brown said.

Brown added bullet resistant film has also been added to the entrances of some campuses.

“It’s hard to believe we’ve had to do this but we’re gonna do it and make sure that our kiddos are safe because that’s our that’s our number one goal,” Brown said.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.