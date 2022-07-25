Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitive captured in Bryan Co.

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitive John Robert Havener was captured and arrested overnight.

Undersheriff Joey Tucker says Havener, 52 was initially arrested by Durant PD on a traffic violation and gave officers a fake name.

Once arrested, Bryan County Sheriff John Christian received an anonymous tip that Havener was in the county’s custody under the name of Glen Barnet

“He’s going to be in Bryan County till he finishes stuff here now I guess and then Texas will have the opportunity to grab him up,” says Tucker.

Havener is facing four charges, all related to possession and trafficking of illegal drugs.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.