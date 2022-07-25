Sheriff’s office searching for missing Cass Co. man

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a missing elderly man.

Sheriff’s office officials say they’re trying to find Michael Bruce Sr., who was last seen July 19 in McLeod.

Anyone with information on Bruce’s whereabouts should call Caleb Wall or Joe Walker with the sheriff’s office at 903-756-8511.

