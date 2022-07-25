Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Sheriff’s office searching for missing Cass Co. man

Michael Bruce Sr.
Michael Bruce Sr.(Cass County Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a missing elderly man.

Sheriff’s office officials say they’re trying to find Michael Bruce Sr., who was last seen July 19 in McLeod.

Anyone with information on Bruce’s whereabouts should call Caleb Wall or Joe Walker with the sheriff’s office at 903-756-8511.

