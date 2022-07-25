Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Rapper Wesley “Hotboy Wes” Lewis arrested in Brazos Valley

Wesley “Hotboy Wes” Lewis
Wesley “Hotboy Wes” Lewis(Brazos County Jail)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Rapper Wesley Lewis known as “Hotboy Wes” was arrested Saturday night in Brazos County.

Wesley Lewis,25, was charged with possession of marijuana was released from jail after posting a $3,000 bond from Brazos County jail.

A Bryan Police officer conducted a traffic stop at around 10 p.m. July 23 when the officer noticed a black 2018 Dodge Charger speeding in the 3000 of North Texas Ave.

According to the affidavit, the officer stopped the Charger where he noticed an odor of marijuana coming from the car and proceeded to call for backup.

The officer saw a tray in the car in which Lewis stated he used it to roll marijuana and had smoked earlier.

Upon the arrival of the officers, the vehicle was searched by the officer where he did not find any contraband but, found a large amount of cash in the center consul that Lewis said was $9,000.

The officer found two 9 mm pistols in a pink purse belonging to the passenger who recounted where she bought the firearms.

Lewis was asked about the money where he stated he was a rapper and was paid for his performances with cash as well as showed videos of his music.

Lewis was taken to the Brazos County Detention Center where staff found a bag with marijuana in his pocket.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

