Pet Food Institute explains food shortages, inflation impacts

By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - For dog and cat owners, you might have noticed when you go shopping, you’re met with short supply and higher prices of canned pet food.

The Pet Food Institute of Washington D.C. (PFI), which is the national voice for pet food makers, explains the food shortages and inflation impacts your furry friends are finding.

“From packaging, through processing, onto the shelf, I can’t really tell you a part of that that isn’t challenged or complicated,” PFI President and CEO Dana Brooks said.

Brooks explained these conditions are because of the pandemic, which led to supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, a shortage of ingredients, and the inflation of prices.

“Getting aluminum, silver aluminum tariffs that were imposed even prior to the pandemic created a challenge in sourcing the cans,” Brooks said.

KLTV found regular brand 13 oz cans of dog food selling for more than $1.50 apiece in some East Texas big box stores and 5 oz standard cat food at $0.65 per can.

In June, pet food inflation was up 10.3% from last year.

PFI said this is due to increased costs for pet food manufacturers in sourcing ingredients.

According to PFI, all ingredient costs have risen 8-20%, with dramatic price increases for corn and soybean derivatives, which are key ingredients in many dog and cat food formulations.

“Our priority is their priority, and that’s food safety, nutrition, and choice. And we’re going to do everything we can to keep your products on the shelf and to keep your pets happy and healthy for a long life,” Brooks said.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

