Officer fatally shoots suspected drunken driver in Dallas

(KLTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DALLAS (AP) - Police say a suburban officer fatally shot a suspected drunken driver in Dallas after he refused to stop, fired a gun repeatedly at the officer and shot a bystander.

Police in the west Dallas suburb of Bedford say the man fired at the officer who chased him into Dallas early Saturday.

The man then stopped on a freeway and continued to fire, hitting a bystander before the officer fatally shot him.

Police say the bystander was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Authorities have not named the driver or the bystander. Bedford police referred questions to Dallas police, who have not responded to a phone call seeking comment.

