Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Monday, East Texas! Skies today will remain mostly sunny and dry for most as highs jump into the upper 90s to lower 100s. South winds will be a bit breezy at times, blowing upwards of 10 to 15 miles per hour. Each day this week we will have a low end chance for a few showers or storms along a sea-breeze, although chances and coverage both will be quite low. We’ll trend even hotter on Tuesday with highs reaching upwards of 103 degrees for some hot spots. We’ll remain at or above 100 degrees for both Wednesday and Thursday with partly to mostly sunny skies each day. If you are sick of the 100+ degree weather, then there is good news! A weak cold front will likely dip south toward the Red River and will spur off better chances for showers and storms on both Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. This scattered rain and cloud cover will help keep our temperatures from getting too hot, knocking average highs back down into the middle 90s for the weekend. Something to look forward to while we deal with the nasty heat over the next few days.

