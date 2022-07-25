Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick tests positive a second time for COVID-19

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s campaign says he has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time in the last seven months.

Patrick’s campaign says the 72-year-old tested positive on Saturday and was experiencing mild symptoms. Patrick was isolating at his house and planned to work from home this week.

His campaign said Sunday the two-term Republican is fully vaccinated and received a booster last year.

Patrick had previously tested positive on Dec. 27 and experienced mild symptoms.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

