Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

It’s Shark Week at the aquarium

“... They don’t belong as pets. ... We can talk about being on the watch for shark products ...”
A white tip reef shark is one species of sharks at Shreveport Aquarium.
A white tip reef shark is one species of sharks at Shreveport Aquarium.(Shreveport Aquarium)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — It’s Shark Week this week at Shreveport Aquarium.

That means you have until July 31 to head to the Shreveport venue to learn about sharks’ important role in the environment.

The aquarium’s activities cater to both kids and adults. Kids can enjoy arts and crafts and a fun fact scavenger hunt.

Shark Week is our favorite week of the year,” general manager Destiny Garcia said. “There are so many amazing ways to talk about sharks.

“We can talk about how they don’t belong as pets,” she explained. “Some people still keep exotics sharks in domestic settings.

“We can talk about being on the watch for shark products in cosmetics,” Garcia continued. “If you’ve got a matte lip stick or a moisturizer, if it says squalene on the back, it has shark liver oil in it.”

You also can donate blood at the aquarium Saturday, when LifeShare Blood Center will be there.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 110 in Smith County early Friday...
DPS releases names of 5 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Smith County
Allison Peacock
Longview native helps solve cold case murder, find lost daughter
Several people killed in early morning wreck in Smith County.
Five dead in early morning crash in Smith County
Dylan Landa, 21, is facing charges of resisting an officer, theft, two counts of contempt of...
Fugitive arrested after late night food order, police say
The newly repaved and stripped Ladd Lane in Hollister, California, is causing confusion for...
Oops! Mistake leaves road with crooked lane markings

Latest News

Hope Smith with her horse "Fritter" after their showcase performance.
Horses find their forever homes at the Texas State 4-H Horse Show
At today’s meeting, Smith County Precinct 4 Constable Josh Joplin went over Chapter 751 of the...
Smith County constable holds town hall on mass gathering permits, how to apply
Tyson Foods has donated tens of thousands of pounds of chicken to a Longview rescue mission.
Tyson Foods makes large food donation to Longview rescue mission
Tyson Foods has donated tens of thousands of pounds of chicken to a Longview rescue mission.
Tyson Foods makes large food donation to Longview rescue mission
Texas Taco Bell sued over manager throwing boiling water at customers resolving incorrect order