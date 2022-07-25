Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Former ‘Jack Kevon Harris signing with Magic

(KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Kevon Harris is heading to Orlando to join the Magic after showing out at the annual NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

KTRE was able to confirm the news first reported by Shame Charania of the Athletic.  Pending his physical, Harris is set to sign a 2-year deal on a 2-way contract, meaning he will split time between the Magic and their G League affiliate in Lakeland, Florida.

Harris played five games for the Timberwolves in Vegas. He averaged 15.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal per game.

Harris played last year for the 905 Raptors in the G League where he averaged 15.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.6 points per game. The Raptors made it all the way to the G League Eastern Conference Championship.

Harris also has played professionally for KK Zadar in Croatia.

While at SFA, Harris became the program’s all-time leading scorer of the Division I era.  He was named the 2019-2020 Southland Conference Player of the Year, averaging over 17 points per game.

