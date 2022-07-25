Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Evening Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Hot and humid again today with lots of sunshine and there’s not much change to the forecast through much of the work week. Expect temperatures to fall into the upper 70s late tonight with light south winds. Sunny and hot again tomorrow with high temperatures reaching the lower triple digits by afternoon. Much the same for Wednesday and Thursday, but by Friday, some changes work their way into the forecast. A very slight chance for rain Friday could increase a bit into the weekend with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around the area. This should keep temperatures out of the triple digits for the weekend and those lucky places that see rain could see even cooler afternoons.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 110 in Smith County early Friday...
DPS releases names of 5 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Smith County
A doorbell camera in College Station, Texas captured a fireball in the sky Sunday night.
Dozens report seeing fireball in Texas night sky
Police respond to Dallas Love Field Airport on July 25, 2022. An officer who was nearby shot...
Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; officer shot her
Allison Peacock
Longview native helps solve cold case murder, find lost daughter
Several people killed in early morning wreck in Smith County.
Five dead in early morning crash in Smith County

Latest News

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Monday 7-25-22
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Monday 7-25-22
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips