Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Dozens report seeing fireball in Texas night sky

A doorbell camera in College Station, Texas captured a fireball in the sky Sunday night.
A doorbell camera in College Station, Texas captured a fireball in the sky Sunday night.(Source: My Video Doorbell Cam via American Meteor Society.)
By Lane Luckie
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - People in at least three states reported a possible fireball streaking across the night sky late Sunday.

Just before 10:30 p.m., doorbell cameras and security cameras captured video of what’s thought to be a meteor.

According to the American Meteor Society, more than 200 people from Texas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma reported seeing a bright light in the sky.

In East Texas, the website listed sightings from Lufkin, Crockett, Tyler, and Wills Point.

One KLTV 7 viewer spotted the fireball between Kilgore and Longview.

NASA defines fireballs as, “exceptionally bright meteors that are spectacular enough to to be seen over a very wide area.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 110 in Smith County early Friday...
DPS releases names of 5 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Smith County
Allison Peacock
Longview native helps solve cold case murder, find lost daughter
Several people killed in early morning wreck in Smith County.
Five dead in early morning crash in Smith County
Dylan Landa, 21, is facing charges of resisting an officer, theft, two counts of contempt of...
Fugitive arrested after late night food order, police say
The newly repaved and stripped Ladd Lane in Hollister, California, is causing confusion for...
Oops! Mistake leaves road with crooked lane markings

Latest News

Hope Smith with her horse "Fritter" after their showcase performance.
Horses find their forever homes at the Texas State 4-H Horse Show
Hope Smith with her horse "Fritter" after their showcase performance.
Horses find their forever homes at the Texas State 4-H Horse Show
At today’s meeting, Smith County Precinct 4 Constable Josh Joplin went over Chapter 751 of the...
Smith County constable holds town hall on mass gathering permits, how to apply
Wesley “Hotboy Wes” Lewis
Rapper Wesley “Hotboy Wes” Lewis arrested in Brazos Valley