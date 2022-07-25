Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
College Station man receives 15 years for shooting girlfriend

College Station man arrested for shooting woman in the neck.
College Station man arrested for shooting woman in the neck.(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station man who shot his girlfriend in the neck was sentenced to 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Tyreik Haynes, 21, has to serve at least half his sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

On Jan. 9, 2021, College Station police received a call from a woman who said her daughter was in the process of trying to leave Haynes, but he had trapped her inside his apartment. She also told police that he had a gun.

When police knocked on Haynes’ door, they heard a gunshot. Once CSPD officers forced their way into the home, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to her neck. Haynes had jumped from the second story window and ran from the scene.

Haynes’ mother also lived at the house and she told police that he had shot his girlfriend and then attempted to shoot himself.

Police say the victim only suffered minor injuries from the gunshot.

College Station police found Haynes and arrested him, who said he did not want the victim to leave him. His bond was revoked in October after prosecutors presented evidence that he violated the conditions of his bond by repeatedly having contact with the victim. Haynes was held without bond pending his trial.

“Everyone has the right to leave a toxic or violent relationship,” said Assistant District Attorneys Jessica Escue and Angelica Harris. “Our office will not tolerate abuse or violence towards victims who attempt to leave these relationships and will advocate for severe consequences for those who seek to keep victims trapped inside them.”

