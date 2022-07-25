Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
City of Marshall opens emergency cooling center

(Pexels.com)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - High temperatures in Harrison County this week have led to an emergency cooling center opening in the City of Marshall.

The Marshall Fire Department Community Room will serve as an emergency cooling center starting Monday.

The center will provide members of the public who lack air-conditioning at home with relief from the heat, free of charge.

The cooling center will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The cooling center will operate in areas based on heat forecasts identified by the National Weather Service. More locations may be added and or extended based on existing weather conditions.

