Big Bend hiker, 75, found dead amid extreme heat

(Pexels.com)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas (AP) - Authorities say a 75-year-old Houston man has died while hiking alone last week at Big Bend National Park.

David Elkowitz, the park’s deputy superintendent, says the body of the man was found Thursday about a half-mile (0.80 km) from the start of a trail.

The man’s name was not immediately released by authorities. Officials were still trying to determine a cause of death but summer heat at the park can be extreme. On Thursday afternoon, temperatures along the trail where the man’s body was found exceeded 104 degrees Fahrenheit (40 degrees Celsius).

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

