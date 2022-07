TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - As Beto O’Rourke makes his way across the great state of Texas — his team announced he will make a stop in Texarkana on Wednesday, July 27.

This is a campaign of, by, and for the people of Texas. Posted by Beto O'Rourke on Wednesday, March 2, 2022

O’Rourke’s event will kick off at 5:30 p.m. at The Collins Home, 1915 Olive Street.

During O’Rourke’s Drive for Texas, he will spend 49 days on the road as he travels more than 5,600 miles to visit every part of the state this summer. He is set to hold more than 70 events in over 65 counties as he campaigns to become the 49th governor of Texas – at a moment when the race is tightening and Greg Abbott’s favorability is hitting historic lows.

O’Rourke’s summer travel to dozens of small towns and big cities will focus on the popular things that Democrats, Republicans and independents want to accomplish together: creating great jobs, investing in world-class schools, expanding health care so more people can see a doctor and lowering costs so families can afford to live in this state. The 49-day Drive for Texas will also focus on uniting Texans to overcome Abbott’s extremism — from his total ban on abortion with no exception for rape or incest, to defunding public schools, driving up inflation and blocking commonsense measures to keep kids and communities safe.

For more on O’Rourke’s Drive For Texas, RVSP information and a list of upcoming events, click here.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.