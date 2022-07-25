Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
9 human trafficking victims rescued in Valley Mills

Victims crammed into Honda Pilot, officials say.
Sergio Lopez, 28, was arrested on a charge of no driver’s license/suspended ID. He was booked into the Bosque County Jail.(Obtained by KWTX. Do not take our photo.)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
VALLEY MILLS, Texas (KWTX) - Nine suspected victims of human trafficking were rescued during a traffic stop Saturday evening.

A Valley Mills Police officer stopped the driver of a 2009 Honda Pilot at around 10 p.m. July 23 for a defective headlight near the Out of Town Ball Fields on State Highway 6.

The vehicle was occupied by the driver and nine passengers who were crammed inside the Pilot with dark tinted windows and California license plates.

None of the passengers had identification or spoke English.

During the encounter, additional police assistance was requested after noticing that the passengers seemed unusually nervous and one of the passengers was determined to be a missing endangered person out of Los Angeles, California.

Upon request, the Clifton Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety and the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office joined the officer.

A Texas DPS Trooper who spoke Spanish indicated she believed the passengers were victims of human labor trafficking.

The nine suspected victims were eventually transported to the Valley Mills Police Department where they were provided water and victim services information from the Department of Homeland Security and Immigration Customs Enforcement agents.

Eight of the suspected victims were later provided with transportation by ICE to a destination that would render further assistance and services.

Sergio Lopez, 28, was arrested on a charge of no driver’s license/suspended ID. He was booked into the Bosque County Jail.

At time of arrest, he was out of jail on bond from Houston for aggravated assault and was wearing an ankle monitor, according to police.

The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office as a part of their assist, also contacted the Heart of Texas Human Trafficking Unit for assistance on this investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

