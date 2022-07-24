Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Traffic delays expected in Gladewater due to water line, road repairs

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 1:46 PM CDT
GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - Gladewater motorists are advised to plan on taking alternate routes in the area of the Northbound Loop and Westbound 80 beginning Monday morning around 6 a.m. TxDOT and the City of Gladewater Public Works will be closing lanes for water line and road repairs. Traffic will be down to one lane on both the loop and 80.

