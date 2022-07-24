Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Texas Taco Bell sued over manager throwing boiling water at customers resolving incorrect order

Here are the Taco Bell items you can only get in Cleveland
(tcw-woio)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - A Dallas Taco Bell is being sued by two customer who state an employee burned them with hot water.

Attorneys Ben Crump and Paul Grinke filed the lawsuit July 13 after the incident occurred on June 17 and seek $1,000,000 in damages.

The lawsuit alleges “Brittany Davis and C.T. (a minor), who both suffered severe burns and trauma when a Dallas (TX) Taco Bell manager poured boiling water on them as they tried to resolve an issue with their order.”

The victims entered the fast food place after their drive-thru order of $30 was made incorrectly twice where the employees allegedly became combative and the general manager came out with boiling hot water and threw it at the victims.

The women were able to escape before the manager was able to get a second bucket to throw at them.

According to the lawsuit, both suffered large and deep burns while Davis suffered through 10 seizures whole on the way to the hospital and airlifted to Parkland’s ICU unit.

The lawsuit names Yum! Brands, Taco Bell Corp., Taco Bell of America, Taco Bell #22872, North Texas Bells and two employees as defendants.

Footage of the incident has been released as of July 22 that shows the incident in which Crump states “The actions of Taco Bell employees and manager in this incident callous, outrages, and inexcusable.”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 110 in Smith County early Friday...
DPS releases names of 5 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Smith County
Allison Peacock
Longview native helps solve cold case murder, find lost daughter
Several people killed in early morning wreck in Smith County.
Five dead in early morning crash in Smith County
Dylan Landa, 21, is facing charges of resisting an officer, theft, two counts of contempt of...
Fugitive arrested after late night food order, police say
The newly repaved and stripped Ladd Lane in Hollister, California, is causing confusion for...
Oops! Mistake leaves road with crooked lane markings

Latest News

Hope Smith with her horse "Fritter" after their showcase performance.
Horses find their forever homes at the Texas State 4-H Horse Show
Hope Smith with her horse "Fritter" after their showcase performance.
Horses find their forever homes at the Texas State 4-H Horse Show
At today’s meeting, Smith County Precinct 4 Constable Josh Joplin went over Chapter 751 of the...
Smith County constable holds town hall on mass gathering permits, how to apply
Wesley “Hotboy Wes” Lewis
Rapper Wesley “Hotboy Wes” Lewis arrested in Brazos Valley
Tyson Foods has donated tens of thousands of pounds of chicken to a Longview rescue mission.
Tyson Foods makes large food donation to Longview rescue mission