DPS releases names of 5 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Smith County

Five people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 110 in Smith County early Friday morning.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities have released the names of all five people killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 110 early Friday morning.

According to a preliminary report by Texas Department of Public Safety, at 5:20 a.m. Friday, Matthew Reneaux, 23, of Henderson, Jennifer Felix, 26, of Tyler, and Marvin Jenkins, Jr., 38, of Tyler, were driving northbound on Highway 110 near County Road 48 in a 2017 Dodge Charger. At the same time, Gabriel Salamanca, 39, a resident of Mexico and a juvenile passenger, also a resident of Mexico, were traveling southbound in a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe. The report states that a head-on collision occurred, but no detail was given as to the circumstances leading to said crash. The Dodge Charger caught fire following the crash.

All occupants of both vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and no further information was made available.

