Struggling crops spur Kilgore Farmer’s Market to celebrate Christmas In July

By Sariah Bonds
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The farmer’s market in Kilgore had their Christmas in July event today to provide a wider variety of items to sell due to the lack of produce farmers have been able to offer.

Krystal Perry is the market manager of Kilgore’s Farmer Market.

“A lot of markets are struggling right now but this is the first time that since I’ve been a vendor that I’ve seen things this bad,” said Perry. “When its 110 degrees outside we don’t have customers coming to the market, so we have vendors out here hoping and praying for sales.”

Perry said that due to the extreme temperatures, farmers can’t produce or sell their crops as they did back in April.

Heather McBride is the Owner of Mc B’s Bees. She has been bee keeping for seven years now. The excessive heat forces bees to work overtime flapping their wings in an attempt to maintain the temperature of their hive.

“They’re definitely working harder to cool down and also working harder because they have to go find water sources,” McBride said.

Jarina Hendrix owns Wild Roots Cottage and sells chicken and quail eggs.

“They’re laying very, very few compared to what they would with the temperatures being in the extreme as they are right now the chickens are just overly exhausted the heat takes a tremendous toll on their body,” said Hendrix.

Hendrix said she’s getting about half the amount of eggs she usually produces in the cooler months.

The Farmers Market in Kilgore occurs every week on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

