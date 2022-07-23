Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Steve Jobs’ original Apple computer prototype up for auction

An original prototype for Apple's first desktop computer is going on the auction block and could sell for a very high price.(RR AUCTION)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - A 45-year-old computer may become one of the most expensive ever sold.

That’s because it was owned by Apple founder Steve Jobs.

An original prototype for Apple’s first desktop computer is going on the auction block.

The Apple I was hand soldered in 1976 by co-founder Steve Wozniak.

Steve Jobs' original prototype of the Apple I is currently up for auction.
Steve Jobs' original prototype of the Apple I is currently up for auction.(RR AUCTION)

The pair used it to demo their technology and secure their first major order.

The bidding is already up to more than $200,000 with the auction continuing until Aug. 18.

Analysts believe the computer could sell for as high as $500,000.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

