Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! We’re waking up in the muggy 70s this Saturday. Yesterday’s widespread rain was certainly appreciated, but today will be noticeably muggier because of it. Not much rain on tap today as most areas will see mostly sunny conditions. There is a slight chance of a few showers or thundershowers developing along a sea-breeze, but this rain activity will likely only reach upwards into Deep East Texas this afternoon. Highs will trend hot for all, ranging in the middle to upper 90s but feeling more like 100 to 104 with the heat index. Sunday will be a sunny and toasty day, starting warm in the middle to upper 70s and topping off hot in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. Most of next week will likely trend the same toasty way thanks to persistent higher pressure shutting down most of our rain chances. Highs could climb upwards of 102 for Monday and Tuesday meaning our main messaging goes back to heat safety. Stray showers or an afternoon thunderstorm will be possible on both Wednesday and Thursday, although most won’t see a drop. Thankfully, we could see a weak cold front stall along the Red River which would help a few more showers or thunderstorms form later on Friday. Stay cool out there, friends!

